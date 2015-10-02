The global anti-nuclear movement is one of the main ideas put forward by the President at the UNGA, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The proposal to create a global anti-nuclear movement is seen by us as one of the main ideas put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th Jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said the head of Kazakhstan center of humanitarian and political situation, Doctor of Political Sciences Yesenzhol Aliyarov.

According to Mr. Aliyarov, given that the main population of the world lives in Asia, risks and threats posed by extremism, terrorism and other destructive actions are rapidly growing. The region in the face of Kazakhstan has the right to act as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. "The idea is quite ambitious as it is aimed at strengthening the role of Asia in the organization. China is still the only Asian representative in the UN Security Council. Our President is trying to get experience in the framework of the UN Security Council," said the expert. He also expressed his opinion on the proposal on moving the UN headquarters to Asia. He reminded that speaking at the 70th session of the UNGA Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested moving the UN headquarters to Asia in order to "shake up" the UN workers. Kazakh President stressed that Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Astana are the rapidly developing cities of Asia. Certainly, relocation of the UN headquarters to Asia could strengthen the position of Asia in the international organization. Summarizing the speech of the President of Kazakhstan, the political scientist noted that all identified initiatives aim at elimination of all risks to international security.