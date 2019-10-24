EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:10, 24 October 2019 | GMT +6

    «The Glorious Martyr,» Israel's latest archaeological finding

    BEIT SHEMESH. KAZINFORM The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Wednesday revealed the organization's findings from a sixth-century church located in the Ramat Beit Shemesh suburb of Jerusalem which is located about 30km (19 miles) to the west of the city proper.

    The official responsible for the excavation, Benjamin Storchan, told Efe that the church belonged to an anonymous martyr from the Byzantine Empire era in the holy land, for which it was named «The Church of The Glorious Martyr,» EFE-EPA reports.

