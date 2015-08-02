‘The golden binnacle-2015’ Caspian regatta kicks off in Aktau (PHOTO)

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - About one hundred people (18 teams) are participating in the annual Caspian regatta "The golden binnacle-2015".

The Caspian regatta consists of several stages: a race in the waters of Aktau, the race route Aktau-Kenderli-Aktau and the final stage in the waters of the city. The regatta will last one week. 8th August organizers of the event will announce the winners, according to lada.kz. Honored Master of Sports Sergey Borodinov has arrived in Aktau to partake in "The golden binnacle". "I was born in Kazakhstan. I started sailing Kapchagai. Then I had to move to Moscow. I was part of the USSR national team. I participated in Olympic Games and World Championships. I often come to Aktau. A lot of my friends whom I love and respect live in this city," said S.Borodinov. According to Sergey Borodinov, Aktau needs to involve children in sailing. This sport should be included in the school curricula. "Kazakhstan did not partake in the last Olympics in sailing. Next year Rio de Janeiro will host the championship. It's time to think about it. We have all the conditions to develop sailing. The authorities should pay attention to our efforts and support the initiative on the creation of a national team of Kazakhstan," said Mr. Borodinov. This year's regatta is held under the motto: "The Caspian - sea of friendship" and "The eco-friendly Caspian Sea". In addition the event was timed to the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.