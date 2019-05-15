‘The Great Steppe: Its Cultural Heritage & Role in World History’ Forum kicks off in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM - International Forum "The Great Steppe: Its Cultural Heritage and Role in World History" has begun in Paris, Kazinform reports.

In attendance are leading scientists of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, France, and Germany.



Scientists and representatives of international organizations discuss topical issues and exchange views at the three following sessions: "The Great steppe: space and time horizons", "Turkic civilization and its contribution to world culture", and "Reconsidering Turkic history: new methods and new opportunities".



In addition during the forum, there will be a discussion of the article of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on "Seven facets of the Great Steppe" and ways of reconsidering the history of the Great Steppe.





This meeting coincides with the significant dates in the history of Turkic-speaking countries such as the 750th anniversary of the Talas Kurultai where the Golden Horde and Moghulistan were established, the 950th anniversary of Yusuf Balasaguni's "Kutadgu Bilig", and the 650th anniversary of the poet Imadaddin Nasimi.