The Guide to World Nomad Games of Skill: Falconry, Archery, Asyk and Ordo

The World Nomad Games are less than a month away, scheduled to take place from September 8 to 13 in Astana. Today, Kazinform News Agency invites readers to take a closer look at games of nomads that require agility, accuracy and good reaction - Kusbegilik, Asyk Atu, Ordo and Traditional Archery.

Kusbegilik (traditional form of falconry)

Hunting with birds of prey throughout the Eurasian Steppe has been not so much a method of obtaining animals as a manifestation of special skill. In Kazakhstan, it is an important part of the country's cultural heritage.

Birds hunt rabbit. Photo credit: Midjourney

Competitions in the national sport "Kusbegilik" will be held in three types: with golden eagles, hawks and falcons.

The golden eagles will compete in several disciplines, the most notable of which is the challenge to the hand from a distance of up to 500 meters. Participants will have to challenge their eagles to the hand over a horse, without leaving the circle. A successful flight of the bird to the owner is worth 10 points, however, if the eagle lands on the ground before returning to the hand, the points are reduced. Additional challenges include hunting a rabbit, a fox and possibly a wolf or jackal, depending on the decision of the organizers.

The hawks will be tested in two main tasks: hand-calling from 200 metres away and hunting pigeons and rabbits. Accuracy and speed will be key in these tests. A hawk will be awarded 10 points for successfully capturing prey, but misses or straying from the target will result in a deduction in points.

The falcons will take part in a variety of challenges, including a game of "dalbai" (dummy bird for training, such as pigeon) where the birds will attack pigeons tied to a long rope. Each successful strike will earn the falcon 1 point, and for instantly catching a pigeon, 10 points are awarded. The falcons will also demonstrate their hunting skills on rabbits and other small animals.

Asyk Atu

The game of asyk is a traditional and one of the most beloved games in Kazakhstan. Asyk is a talus bone of a sheep or goat.

The game "Asyk atu" is held in two stages. The first stage is the qualifying competitions at the local level, and the second is the final stage. The main types of games include "Five Feet", "Alshy", and "Bes Asyk".

Photo credit: instagram.com/worldnomadgames2024

The rules of the games vary, but the essence remains the same - accuracy, dexterity and strategic thinking play a key role. For example, in the game "Bes asyk" the participants throw one asyk and then try to pick up the other asyks from the ground before the first one falls.

The game consists of several stages or difficulty levels. At the first level you need to pick up one asyk, at the second - two, and so on. With each new level the number of asyks to be picked up increases.

The game "Five Feet" is played by two or more players. To participate in the game, each player needs one "sacred" asyk - usually a larger and heavier bone. The player whose asyk fell closest to the center of the circle starts first. After that, he tries to knock out the opponent's asyk using his sacred asyk.

It is necessary to knock out as many opponents' asyks as possible, while remaining within the circle. For each knocked out asyk, the player gets points.

Ordo

Ordo is one of the most common games of the Kyrgyz people, which has survived from ancient times to the present day. The word "ordo" itself means "khan's headquarters, khan's palace."

The main goal is to accurately knock the dice off the playing field. In the center of the playing field is the "khan" - the most important dice, which is surrounded by a number of other dice that form a fortress. Participants are divided into two teams, each of which takes turns throwing.

Traditional Archery

Archer in the steppe. Photo credit: Midjourney

Traditional archery competitions are held at various distances and with different targets;

- Kazakh target zhamby (women and men) - 30 m;

- Turkish target puta - 60 m (women) 70 m (men);

- kalkan - 50 m (women) 60 m (men);

- team zhamby - 30 m (team composition: 3 men, 2 women).