The Hague held Kazakh-Dutch business forum

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM The Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands attended the opening of the V Kazakhstan-Netherlands Business Forum.

Following the forum, five documents were signed in the presence of the heads of government of the two countries.

An agreement between the Kazakh company K-Agro and the Dutch Farm Frites on the creation of a joint venture for the production of French fries in the Zhambyl region. The project is worth $145 million;

An agreement between JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and the NEASCO group of companies on cooperation on the implementation of projects on Earth remote sensing and geographic information systems;

a memorandum between the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the University of Wacheningen on cooperation in training Kazakhstani agricultural students. Wacheningen University is one of the world's leading centers in the field of natural sciences, natural resource management, crop production and livestock raising;

a memorandum between JSC Housing and Utilities Center and Witteven + Bos on mutual understanding on the implementation of the program on the construction and reconstruction of sewage treatment facilities;

a memorandum between Dal Agro Park and Dutch Greenhouse Delta on cooperation on the construction of an agricultural park in the Turkistan region on 200 hectares.

The forum was attended by about 200 representatives of Kazakh and Dutch business. Representatives of Baiterek NMH, JSC NC KazMunayGas, AIFC, Deloitte, Shell, the Confederation of Business and Employers of the Netherlands, and others presented reports on the prospects for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. The forum participants not only presented their opportunities, but also held working meetings and negotiations with potential partners in business-to-business format, the primeminister.kz reports.

The Prime Minister met with representatives of the Dutch companies Shell, Bitfury, SuezGroup, Farm Frites, Dutch Fruit Solutions, with whom they discussed the prospects for implementing projects in Kazakhstan in the fields of energy, data processing and blockchain technology, education, agricultural processing, etc.

The Prime Minister visited the World Horti Center, the center of knowledge and innovation for international greenhouse gardening, and got acquainted with the activities of Hardt Hyperloop, which is developing a new transport system, Hyperloop, which allows you to move shuttle capsules through lightweight steel pipes with speeds up to 1 thousand km / h.