The hotel where giraffes come to breakfast

Beasts of the Serengeti, exchanging pleasantries with the Maasai, camping out in the bush amid the acacias and elephant dung.

When it comes to activities in Kenya you might think you've heard it all before, CNN reports. Unlikely. Read on for some lesser known experiences in Kenya. 1. Breakfast with giraffes Tea, toast and a dash of giraffe slobber. The large windows of the sunroom at Giraffe Manor are wide open, allowing some guests to pop their heads in, rather than take a seat. The manor is home to a herd of Rothschild's giraffes. Don't forget to close your curtains at night -- you never know who might be looking in. About 20 kilometers from Nairobi, this 1930s boutique hotel is set in 12 acres of private land, with a view of the Ngong hills. As well as giraffes the ranch is home to warthogs, dik diks, birds and bushbuck. A nearby giraffe center is a breeding area for the endangered Rothschild's giraffes. Rates for 2015 start at $525 per adult per night and $350 for children. Prices include airport transfers, transportation around the area, meals and drinks (including wine, beer and spirits).