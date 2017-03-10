The Huffington Post lists Kazakhstan in Top 17 places to travel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A popular American online media The Huffington Post recommends travelers to visit Kazakhstan.

The website made a list of 17 epic places to travel in 2017 and suggests being a traveler, but not a tourist.

Kazakhstan ranks the third on the list. Travelers are recommended to start exploring Kazakhstan with Almaty, Astana and Aktau.

‘The world’s ninth-largest country: Fans of architecture, city tours and wilderness explorations will feel right at home in this little-explored corner of the earth. Start in Almaty, the biggest city, for clothing markets and upscale restaurants’, the site says. It also advises tourists to visit mountains and forests with fruit trees and Big Almaty Lake.

Also, it recommends seeing Almaty’s wooden Ascension Cathedral constructed without nails between 1904 and 1907, and is one of the only buildings in the city to survive a 1911 earthquake.

According to the media agency, Astana has been called the “world’s weirdest capital city,” in part because it hardly existed 20 years ago and it will attract you with futuristic architecture. To swim in the Caspian Sea the foreign agency advises visiting the city of Aktau, a hub for the oil industry.

The Huffington Post’s list includes also such places as South Korea, Mauritius, Cyprus, Latvia, Ecuador, Samoa, Uruguay, Namibia, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Newfoundland, Romania, Laos, Azerbaijan, Slovenia and Seychelles.