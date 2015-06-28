The international initiatives of Kazakhstan presented in The Hague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of celebration of the Day of Capital, exhibition devoted to the international initiatives of Kazakhstan took place on June 24 at Press center of the Parliament of the Netherlands. During the event, priority initiatives of Kazakhstan, such as Kazakhstan's candidacy to UNSC as a non-permanent member and Winter Olympic Games 2022, EXPO-2017, ATOM Project, 550 years of Kazakh statehood and also strategic programs of the development of the country like «100 steps» and «Nurly Zhol» were presented to the attention of MPs and representatives of the local media.

Kazakhstan's stand and specially prepared multimedia slide-show have caused great interest among political establishment of the Netherlands and given opportunity to get acquainted with further socio-economic and political development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Taking into account the high interest of the Dutch business community in the further deepening of trade and economic relations with Kazakhstan, detailed information about the investment climate and investment preferences for foreign partners in Kazakhstan was presented at the exhibition. During the event, the Dutch MPs noted the success of important international initiatives of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.