EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:23, 25 April 2016 | GMT +6

    The Jungle Book gets second weekend box office win in North America

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Disney's The Jungle Book continued to lead the box office in its second weekend of releasing.Universal's Huntsman: Winter's War opened in a far distant second place.

    The 3D live-action computer animated film directed by Jon Favreau is estimated to take in$60 million in sales this weekend, dropping 41 percent from last weekend's debut.

    The Jungle Book is quickly approaching the $200 million mark in North America with amassive ten-day gross of $191.5 million. Around the world, the movie has sold $528 million so far.

    "The Jungle Book continues to wow audiences across the board, and has enjoyed a perfectcombination of great reviews, solid social media buzz and good old fashioned word of mouth," said movie industry analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

    The Universal's film Huntsman: Winter's War finished in a distant second place with anestimated $20.1 million. The Huntsman: Winter's War opened at 3,791 locations and receiveda solid "B+" rating from first night moviegoers on CinemaScore, but only has a 17 percent ofpositive rating from critics on RottenTomatoes.

    Rounding out the rest of the top 10 movies at box office chart this weekend were Barbershop:The Next Cut ($10.8 million), Zootopia ($6.6 million), The Boss ($6 million), Batman Vs.Superman: Dawn of Justice ($5.5 million), Criminal ($3.1 million), My Big Fat Greek Wedding2 ($2.1 million), Compadres (1.4 million), Eye in the Sky (1.2 million).
    Source: China Daily

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!