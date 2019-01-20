The Kazakh Khanate. The Diamond Sword screened in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A preview of The Kazakh Khanate. The Diamond Sword film took place at the Moscow Tretyakov Gallery, Kazinform reports.

The historical film shows the world who Zhanibek and Kerei khans were, what events took place 550 years ago preceding modern Kazakhstan. The author of the film is President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



According to film director Rustem Abdrashov, the film is gaining popularity not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad. It is the first screening of the film abroad.





He also stressed that the first part of the film is just the beginning of the great project. Filming of the sequel The Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne has been completed recently. It will be premiered soon.



According to producer Arman Asenov, the foreign audience compares The Kazakh Khanate. The Diamond Sword with the Game of Thrones series. He also added that more than 180 countries showed their willingness to acquire the Kazakh film.



