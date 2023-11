ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Mahmud Sabyrkhan beat Ghana’s Amadu Mohammed in the quarterfinals at the World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent by unanimous decision, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Sabyrkhan is a silver medalist of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022.

Sabyrkhan called «The Kazakh Lomachenko» eased into the championships semifinals to secure at least bronze.