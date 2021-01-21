The key is to protect women’s and children’s rights, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion on the draft law «On counteraction to domestic violence», Kazinform reports.

According to President’s press secretary Berik Uali, «The draft law «On countering domestic violence» caused fierce disputes in society. Burning issues should be debated widely. Its initiators should reconsider approaches, it is crucial to take all opinions into consideration.

The main goal of the draft law is to protect women’s and children’s rights,» the President’s Twitter post reads.

Kazakhstan has been making steps recently to tighten the punishment for domestic abuser and decrease the level of domestic violence across the country. The draft law comes at the time when the Kazakhstani society is triggered by the problems of domestic abuse.