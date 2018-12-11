EN
    18:17, 11 December 2018 | GMT +6

    The largest data centre in CA launched in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has launched today a number of projects under the digitalization program as part of nationwide teleconference.

    In particular, the Head of State put on-stream the largest data centre in Central Asia. The total cost of the project is KZT 5 bln.

    Besides, the fully automated mill complex has been put into operation in Kostanay region as part of the Industrialization Day. Its capacity is 155,000 tons of flour a year. The complex will afford ground for increasing flour production by 16% and increasing the region's export potential by 20%.

    Another highlight is an opening of the plant for the production of datasets, switch boards and automated digital telephone switching systems in Astana. The products will be supplied to the CIS and non-CIS states.

     

