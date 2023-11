TAMPERE. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ice Hockey Federation’s delegation together with the fans unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan in Tampere, Finland, in support of the country’s bid to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform cites Shaiba.kz.

The country’s bid was presented at the 2023 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere on May 25. The voting will be held on May 26.