EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    The last Kazakh standing at Roland Garros crashes out

    None
    None
    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas, the last representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw, was sent packing on Day 5 of the Roland Garros in Paris, France, Vesti.kz reports.

    The 21-year-old Diyas was eliminated in the second round by Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets. The Kazakhstani impressed the Paris crowd by dominating in the first set 6:0. However, after losing the first set, Van Uytvanck won the next two to take control of the match 1:6, 4:6. Van Uytvanck, who is 21, next faces French Kristina Mladenovic, who defeated Danka Kovinic from Montenegro 6:3, 7:5.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!