The last Kazakh standing at Roland Garros crashes out

ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas, the last representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw, was sent packing on Day 5 of the Roland Garros in Paris, France, Vesti.kz reports.

The 21-year-old Diyas was eliminated in the second round by Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets. The Kazakhstani impressed the Paris crowd by dominating in the first set 6:0. However, after losing the first set, Van Uytvanck won the next two to take control of the match 1:6, 4:6. Van Uytvanck, who is 21, next faces French Kristina Mladenovic, who defeated Danka Kovinic from Montenegro 6:3, 7:5.