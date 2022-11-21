EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completed its work. The voter turnout for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan reached 100%, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

    As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit-poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

    As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.


    Photo: t.me/pressmfakz


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!