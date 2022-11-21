The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completed its work. The voter turnout for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan reached 100%, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit-poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

Photo: t.me/pressmfakz