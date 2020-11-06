The latest: U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 9.5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 9.5 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 9,516,790, with the national death toll reaching 234,011, as of 12:25 p.m. local time (1625 GMT), according to the CSSE, Xinhua reports.

Texas recently surpassed California to become the U.S. state with the most cases, standing at 960,583. California reported 951,989 cases, and Florida registered 821,123 cases, followed by New York with 515,815 cases.

Other states with over 210,000 cases include Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to the CSSE.