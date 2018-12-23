The Magyars celebrated ancient Turkic holiday Karascun

TEMERIN. KAZINFORM The Hungarian Foundation Magyar-Turan celebrated the ancient Turkic holiday Karascun, known in Kazakhstan as Nartughan, Kazinform refers to RTV.



The Hungarian Foundation Magyar-Turan marked the winter solstice and its key ceremony was organized in Temerin, Serbian RTV TV Channel reports. Those attending perform traditional shamanic songs, make a fire and go hunting with birds. They make fire to help light overcome the longest night in the year.



Karascun is considered as one of the key holidays of Tengriism. Nowadays it is celebrated in Hungary.