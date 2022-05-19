The need to reform judicial system is urgent now - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A top priority is to ensure open and fair justice, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The first issue has to do with staffing, because without improving the rules for selecting judges all efforts in this direction will not be effective enough. s of today, over two thousand judges work in the judicial system. Since the beginning of the year, 50 legal practitioners outside the judicial system and from other spheres have become judges. There is progress which is not enough. It is important to step up seriously,» said Tokayev during a meeting with the Kazakh business community representatives.

The second important aspect is the principles of justice.

«Guarantee of judicial protection of private property and interests is fundamental for the development of the economy and attraction of investment, that is, ensuring the country's progress. In Kazakhstan, State and private property is recognized and protected equally, which is enshrined in the Constitution. However, protection of the interests of some State bodies, which is mistakably perceived as the State's interests, is of priority in most cases in practice. With the introduction of administrative justice, this tendency no longer exists, however, there is a lot to be done,» believes the Head of State.

The President went on to note that when administering justice there have to be no principles unless justice and impartiality.

«The need to reform the judicial system is urgent now as such requests are made by foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and citizens. Therefore, I will announce concrete large-scale measures in this direction in the near future,» said Tokayev.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with reps of domestic businesses is held at Akorda. Protection of business rights, participation of entrepreneurs in the development of the new economic policy, and small and medium business support measures are on the agenda.



