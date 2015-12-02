EN
    11:16, 02 December 2015 | GMT +6

    The Netherlands officially confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, chairman of JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Kazakhstan Hans Drisser have signed an agreement on participation in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 which is to be held in Astana.

    At a briefing on the results of the bilateral talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will successfully hold the event.

