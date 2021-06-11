EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:15, 11 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ‘The New Course of President Tokayev’ film released

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A film by journalist, TV host Asylbek Abdulov «The New Course of President Tokayev» has been released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new film is about the second President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the presidential elections on June 9, 2019, with over 70% votes, after the 30-year rule of First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attracted to ordinary and politically conscious Kazakhstanis by his impeccable reputation,» says the film’s author.

    Earlier it was reported that Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!