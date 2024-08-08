The next decade will be pivotal for Central Asia, President Tokayev

In his article published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda daily the President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of the next decade for the history of Central Asia. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the present is a historic chance for Kazakhstanis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Central Asia became a space of trust and security amid geopolitical instability. The President noted that Kazakhstan had established allied relations with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as a strategic partnership with Turkmenistan.

In his words, an active political dialogue drew countries together, they founded a unique model of cooperation in the region bringing respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity to the forefront.

The Head of State reminded that five Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian Countries took place in Astana, Tashkent, Turkmenbashi, Cholpon Ata and Dushanbe. Their outcomes, quite literally, deepened and widened regional cooperation, and took ties to an unprecedented level making integration processes progressive, system-based and continuous.

For the past five months the mutual trade in Central Asia grew from 5.7 billion to 11 billion US dollars, internal commodity turnover increased by 25%, while trade between Kazakhstan and the countries of the region rose by 26.8% to reach 8 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the approval of the action plan for the development of industrial cooperation of Central Asian countries would boost the development of joint enterprises in energy, agriculture, transport, digitalization and industry.