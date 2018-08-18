The northernmost yurt to appear in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The northernmost yurt will be installed in Dudinka polar city in Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia.

The Kyrgyz yurt of white felt was already brought to the arctic city. It is expected to solemnly unveil the yurt on the last day of summer, TASS reports.



According to the mayor's office of Dudinka this yurt will be the northernmost yurt in the world. It is being installed within Kyrgyz Zhany (Soul of the Kyrgyz people) project by Kara Zhorgo family club under the Nornickel charitable program.



There are about 170 Kyrgyz people living there.