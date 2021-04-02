The only way to fight COVID-19 is vaccination, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all Kazakhstanis to get vaccine at the first opportunity, the Twitter post of the Head of State reads.

At the meeting on fight against COVID-19 the Head of State said that the only way to curb coronavirus spread is the vaccination. For 2 months less than 0.1% of the country’s population has been vaccinated.

The Government should reverse the situation in April, providing vaccine supplies from abroad and domestic production of the vaccine. The Head of State urged all citizens of Kazakhstan to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

The President stressed that experience of China, Israel and the UAE shows that the well-considered vaccination strategy and withdrawal from lockdown may help return to normal and resume operation of all economic sectors, including those sensitive to the pandemic.