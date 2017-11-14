The other Jerusalem presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Jerusalem is not Just a City exhibition of Israeli photographer Dmitriy Brickman opened today at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports

The event is organized with the support of the Israeli Embassy and the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The opening ceremony was attended by Israeli Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Brodsky, the author himself, as well as workers of culture and diplomats.



According to Dmitriy Brickman, photography is the only tool that gives people an opportunity to stop and feel the moment. His photos depict people of different faiths and cultures all united by beauty and humanism, things that are are more important than the differences in religion, race or skin color.

















Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Brodsky noted that Astana is a perfect place ideal for such an exhibition as the city that has the dialogue between cultures, religions, and traditions, as well as Kazakh tolerance at its core.





Dmitry Brickman is the author of the Ecclesiastes and Tao Te Ching Photo-Interpretation, as well as The Prayer of Jerusalem and The Shadows of Jerusalem.



Jerusalem is not Just a City will be open at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan from November 15 to 27.









