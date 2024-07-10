The Paris 2024 Games: 80 athletes to represent Kazakhstan

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to commence in Paris on July 26. The country's honor will be upheld by 80 athletes, Kazinform News Agency reports.

To date, the national team has been granted 92 licenses in 25 sports, including boxing, judo, artistic gymnastics, athletics, canoeing, shooting, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, archery, shooting, tennis, cycling, swimming, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, cycling track, trampoline gymnastics, badminton, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, rock climbing and breaking. A total of 80 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the competition.

The largest number of licenses were awarded to boxers, followed by judokas. Men will represent the country in five weight categories, while women will compete in three. Track and field athletes are in the third place in terms of the number of licenses.

Athletes from Almaty received the greatest number of Olympics quotas (17), followed by those from Astana (15). The top three regions were Shymkent and East Kazakhstan, with each region receiving 10 licenses.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstan failed to book Olympic berths in weightlifting and women's wrestling for the Olympic Games in Paris this year.

The Paris 2024 Games will be held from July 26 to August 11. A total of 32 sports will be represented and 329 sets of awards will be up for grabs - 10 awards less than at the 2020 Summer Games.

Paris was unanimously elected as the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games during the 130th Session of the International Olympic Committee held in Lima, Peru on 13 September 2017.

The French capital has previously hosted the Olympic Games in 1900 and 1924. It will now become the second city to have hosted the Olympic Games three times, after the British capital London (1908, 1948 and 2012). The year 2024 will also mark the centenary of the Paris-1924 Games and the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France.