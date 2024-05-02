The path to a secure future: Kazakhstan's perspective on autonomous weapons systems

On April 29-30, a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna, took part in the International Conference on “Humanity at the Crossroads: Autonomous Weapons Systems and the Challenge of Regulation”, which raised serious questions about the future of autonomous weapons systems from a legal, ethical, humanitarian and international security perspective, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The Forum provided an excellent opportunity for in-depth exchange of views between the states, representatives of relevant international organizations, and recognized experts in the field.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The participants agreed that the anticipated risks of an “autonomous” arms race, the lowering of the threshold for military confrontation, and the proliferation of weapons by non-state actors demonstrate the urgency of international preventive measures.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Kazakhstan, as an active supporter of nuclear disarmament and the strengthening of the global security architecture, fully shares the goals and objectives of the International Conference and expresses its readiness to further participate in developing international legal norms to regulate these challenges and threats.

The Chair’s summary of the Conference calls for further intensification of collective efforts in this area.