The present and future of nuclear energy discussed in London at World Nuclear Symposium

Leaders of the nuclear industry gathered in London to share valuable ideas. Over three days, around 700 specialists discussed the present and future of clean and sustainable energy sources, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Many countries aim to gain access to affordable and continuous energy, which can help protect the planet from pollution and contribute to its prosperity. As noted at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, countries using nuclear energy can rapidly and sustainably reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Ninety-nine countries worldwide have recognized the necessity of nuclear power plants to prevent climate change. Building such plants is an economically efficient way to eliminate greenhouse gases. We are witnessing an increasing demand for nuclear energy globally," said Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association.

Photo: Galymzhan Karamanuly / Kazinform

Nuclear energy offers more benefits than just clean air. In developed countries, it has proven to be economically effective. For instance, Romania operates two nuclear reactors, which produce about 20% of the country's electricity.

"Romania plans to double this figure within the next ten years to decarbonize its economy. Through the successful implementation of projects and accumulated experience, we have become one of the leading countries in terms of nuclear plant capacity and safety. We are ready to share our knowledge if needed," said Cosmin Ghiță, CEO of Nuclearelectrica.

Photo: Galymzhan Karamanuly / Kazinform

Countries with existing or under-construction nuclear power plants fully recognize the importance of nuclear energy. The industry is also advancing its development plans. Among the event's participants were representatives from Kazakhstan.

"I want to encourage our citizens not to fear nuclear energy. It is the key to the future—a clean energy source that does not pollute the environment. All the countries participating in today's symposium have nuclear power plants, and their populations enjoy the benefits of affordable and stable energy," said Amanzhol Yelemesov, Senior Partner of "Tör Altai Nuclear Consulting."

Photo: Galymzhan Karamanuly / Kazinform

The largest symposium in the nuclear industry is organised annually. This year, it brought together around 700 members of the World Nuclear Association from 44 countries, including specialists in uranium mining, conversion, enrichment, nuclear engineering, reactor transportation, scientists, and government officials.