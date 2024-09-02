The President's Address is aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens - Erlan Karin

The State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin shared his opinion in his Telegram channel regarding the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated September 2, Kazinform agency correspondent reports.

Karin believes that today's initiatives of the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev develop the line of reforms laid out in his previous messages and election platform. He notes that the President in his speech placed the main emphasis on systemic economic reforms aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens.

“The message included about a hundred different initiatives, proposals and instructions. It is necessary to especially note such priorities as a well-thought-out reboot of the tax system, optimization of package measures to support SMEs, introduction of affordable lending to the agro-industrial complex, fair and effective tariff policy, modernization of transport infrastructure, training of qualified personnel, end-to-end digitalization and development of artificial intelligence, comprehensive provision of citizen safety,” adds Karin.

The State Counsellor also noted that the President's appointment of a date for a referendum on the issue of building a nuclear power plant, which has been discussed in public discourse for a year, is a significant step. He emphasized that this referendum would become another real embodiment of the concept of the "Listening State" and the idea of ​​​​a Just Kazakhstan.

“The head of state specifically focused on several pressing issues that are of concern to society. These include the problems of internet fraud, road accidents, discipline in the army, the fight against drug trafficking, the imperfection of the health insurance system, the shortage of teaching and medical personnel, excessive state control in the SME sector, and falsification of statistics in agriculture,” says Karin.

The message of the President to the people of Kazakhstan was presented in the presence of not only deputies, ministers and akims, but also distinguished specialists of various spheres, representatives of working professions, as well as members of the National Kurultai and regional public councils.