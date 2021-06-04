The Queens' Festival global online chess tournaments to kick off June 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Global Women's Online Chess Challenge «The Queens' Festival», a series of continental and global women's online chess tournaments and educative side events, will kick off on June 11, 2021, Kazakhstan’s Chess Federation reports.

Organized by the FIDE Commission for Women’s Chess in cooperation with FIDE Events Commission and with the support of the Asian Chess Federation, African Chess Federation, European Chess Union and Confederation of Chess for Americas is a unique event to develop a strong global community of female chess players.

It is open to all female chess players. Submit your applications to the [email protected] by June 5.