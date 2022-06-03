The referendum will challenge our society's political awareness - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Much discussion and explanation of the draft constitutional amendments were underway throughout the country over the month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the history of our country, the amendments to the Constitution will be introduced for the first time through a national referendum. Holding it is an important step towards building a developed democratic society in Kazakhstan. Much discussion and explanation of the draft constitutional amendments were underway throughout the country over the month. The Constitutional reform received a wide response within the society,» said the President in his video address.

According to him, its provisions aim not at increasing the privileges and authority of the President but enhancing the system of checks and balances between the branches of the power, protecting the interests, rights, and freedoms of all citizens.

«I'm sure that people's declaration of will on the constitutional amendments will lay a strong foundation of new fair Kazakhstan. Together we'll bring New Kazakhstan into reality in which social justice will be the main value and framework for a new social compact,» said Tokayev.

«The referendum will challenge our society's civil maturity and political awareness. The Central Referendum Commission and other authorized government bodies will ensure full implementation of all norms of the electoral legislation. International observers and reps of public associations of our country are to monitor the voting process,» added the Kazakh Head of State.

The nationwide referendum to introduce amendments and additions to the Kazakh Constitution is to be held on June 5, 2022.