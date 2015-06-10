EN
    09:31, 10 June 2015 | GMT +6

    The Ring: Gennady Golovkin 4th in P4P rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A popular American magazine The Ring has updated its Pound-for-Pound (P4P) rankings in all weight categories this week, according to Sports.kz.

    WBA (Super), IBO and WBC Interim world middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin from Kazakhstan retained the 4th place in the rankings. American Floyd Mayweather Jr. still rules the rankings. Nicaraguan Román González is ranked 2nd. Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine rounds out the top 3.

