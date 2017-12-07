The Ring names Golovkin its new P4P No.1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ring magazine published its new pound-for-pound issue putting GGG on the cover, Sports.kz reports.

This month's Cover Star is the NEW Pound-for-Pound No. 1 @GGGBoxing

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL NOW: https://t.co/9S5Qceg1AE @TomLoeffler1 @K2PROMO @abelthesummit @dougiefischer @Tom_Gray_Boxing #boxing pic.twitter.com/WOIoleaYKH — Bible of Boxing (@ringmagazine) 6 декабря 2017 г.

As previously reported, Golovkin is expected to return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo for a rematch with Canelo.