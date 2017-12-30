The Ring names Golovkin vs. Alvarez showdown 2017 Event of the Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Boxing Magazine published its 2017 list of winners in various categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez fight was named the 2017 Event of the Year in the world of boxing.



It is to be recalled that the bout ended in a controversial draw. The rematch is scheduled to take place in May 2018.



The Golovkin vs. Alvarez showdown was nominated for the Best Round of the year (12th round), but didn't win.