EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 22 December 2017 | GMT +6

    The Ring nominates Golovkin-Alvarez fight for Event of the Year

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Golovkin-Alvarez fight has been nominated for the Event of the Year by The Ring magazine, Sports.kz reports.

    As previously reported, the bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) on September 16, 2017, ended in a controversial draw.

    Other finalists are Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) - Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) and Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) - Conor McGregor (0-1), World Boxing Super Series and Superfly boxing night.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!