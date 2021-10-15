The same vaccine for booster shots, Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi briefed on the country’s coronavirus revaccination efforts, Kazinform reports.

«People may be revaccinated with the same vaccines they have been given before,» Alexey Tsoi told a briefing. It is highly likely that it would not be Sputnik V component for it is a two-dose vaccine. I hope Sputnik Light vaccine will appear soon in the country as Kazakhstan launched its production,» he said.

As earlier reported, the Ministry and vaccination advisory commission developed approaches for revaccination. Taking into account international practice it is recommend to receive booster shots 6-9 months after completion of the full coronavirus vaccination cycle.

«Vaccinated with Sputnik vaccine are recommended to receive Sinopharm, CoronaVac, HayatVax or Pfizer vaccine 9 months after their first shots.

Vaccinated with Sinopharm, CoronaVac, HayatVax and QazVac vaccines are recommend to receive booster shots of Sputnik or Pfizer 6 months after they are fully vaccinated.

Those who were administered Pfizer vaccine may get revaccinated with Sinopharm, CoronaVac, HayatVax and QazVac or Sputnik vaccine,» the Minister resumed.