The Spirit of Astana 2018 to take capital city by storm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will play a host to a grandiose three-day music show The Spirit of Astana 2018 as part of the celebrations timed to the capital city's 20th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

The feast of music is set to kick off on July 6 and last until July 8. 18 music ensembles from more than 20 countries of the world will delight Astana music lovers at an open-air stage next to the Baiterek monument.



Those who will be unable to watch the live shows on stage will get a chance to follow The Spirit of Astana 2018 through an online broadcast on The Spirit of Tengri YouTube channel.



Abbos band from Uzbekistan, Aldaspan rock band, Edil Khussainov, Satzhan Project from Kazakhstan, BaBa ZuLa band from Turkey, The Doox from Ukraine, Oki Dub Ainu Band from Japan, Mamadou Diabate & Percussion Mania and Habib Koite & Bamada band from South Africa, Dirtwire from the U.S., Marga Muzika from Lithuania, GeoTRAIN from Georgia, Jiggy from Ireland and Kerekes Band from Hungary are set to perform during the three-day show.