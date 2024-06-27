The state and journalists serve people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the solemn awarding ceremony at the Akorda residence, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated those present on the Mass Media Workers’ Day. He stressed the state as well as journalists serve people and impact the country’s life. The common goal is to build a Just Kazakhstan, a country of equal opportunities for all.

The President expressed sincere gratitude to the mass media workers for their challenging work. Publishing of newspapers and journals supposes great skills, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quoted Alikhan Bokeikhan. This also concerns all media space. He stressed journalists play a special role in clarifying state policy.