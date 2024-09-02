The state-of-the-nation address is a continuation of President’s strategic reforms, says Koshanov

A meeting of the Bureau of the Majilis, during which Speaker Yerlan Koshanov outlined the main tasks before his colleagues to realize the Head of State’s state-of-the-nation address: ‘Just Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism,’ took place, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Every address is a new impetus to the development of Kazakhstan. Since taking office, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started large-scale strategic reforms in the country. Today’s address is a logical continuation of these reforms, with the Head of State’s strategy to reform comprehensively the economy, politics and ideology has been underway on a systemic basis. It’s obvious that today’s address is a concrete response to the most pressing issues concerning the society, said the Majilis Chairman.

Koshanov highlighted that the deputies are among the first to learn the needs of citizens and the situation in the country during their active work in the regions. He stressed that the important measures announced today regarding support of SMEs, agricultural financing, creating conditions to increase financing of the economy from banks, reviewing the tax policy and addressing budget deficiency issues should find solutions at the legislative level in the first place.

Presently, the Budget Code is under consideration of the Majilis, a draft Tax Code has also been submitted. During the work on these laws, all the instructions by the President should be taken into account. They play a key role in carrying out the reforms of the Head of State on economic modernization, said Koshanov.

The Majilis Speaker pointed out that the Head of State gave a clear instruction to adopt a new law on banks as well as set concrete tasks to improve the policies for management of state enterprises and assets return.

Among the tasks set before Majilis deputies are also the efficient use of the National Fund, addressing the most urgent social issues concerning the population, including the development of education and mass sport.

The Majilis Speaker stressed that the position of the entire people of Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant will be revealed during the national referendum set to take place on October 6, which is a good example of the strengthening of a new political culture in the country as a result of the hearing state concept.

In conclusion, Koshanov noted that Kazakhstan is confidently moving forward, creating a just, fair and safe society, pursuing a new course of development during the time of global turmoil. He also pointed out that the main task of the legislative branch of power is to create a sustainable legal framework to ensure the rule of law and order in the country.