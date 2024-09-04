The Tazy breed has been recognized by the International Canine Federation
The General Committee of the International Canine Federation (FCI) has decided to grant preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed and confirmed Kazakhstan’s status as the breed standard holder, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent, citing the press service of the Presidential Affairs Office of Kazakhstan.
The press service explained that this decision is the key and final step before the full international recognition of the Tazy as a Kazakh breed.
“Today is a historic day for your country and for us. The FCI Standards Commission, as well as the FCI Scientific Commission, after a long process, recommended that the General Committee recognize the breed. Congratulations! You have 10 years of work ahead. During this time, many health tests must be conducted, and statistics about the breed and registered puppies, as requested by the FCI Scientific Commission, must be collected. The health and welfare of dogs are currently among the most important issues. The FCI will monitor the systematic development of the breed in Kazakhstan,” said FCI President Tamas Jakkel, commenting on the General Committee’s decision.
The Presidential Affairs Office also reminded that the issue of preserving Kazakh dog breeds, as well as gaining international recognition for them, has been under their patronage since 2022, following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been designated as the authorized body.
Over the past two years, relevant laws have been amended, the Tazy standard has been approved, and scientific research, breed reviews, and exhibitions have been conducted.
Breed registration (recognition) is only possible through national canine organizations that have full membership in the International Canine Federation (FCI).
In August 2023, the Union of Canine Experts of Kazakhstan, having fulfilled all the requirements of the FCI, became a full member of the federation and gained the right to submit its national dog breeds for recognition.
“We have met all the requirements of the International Canine Federation (FCI) for the recognition of the ‘Kazakh Tazy’ as a separate breed. This includes large-scale breed reviews in various regions of the country, comprehensive medical examinations of the dogs, including crucial genetic studies, which, in turn, provided irrefutable evidence of the uniqueness of our breed. The historical overview covered the origin and development of the breed with over a 4,000-year history, and the name ‘Kazakh Tazy’ has been firmly established. We held a special single-breed exhibition where members of the FCI Standards and Scientific Commissions were able to examine 100 Tazy dogs. Based on the results of all this meticulous work, today, the FCI General Committee unanimously decided to officially recognize the Kazakh Tazy on a global level. The Tazy is an integral part of our culture and history, and we must do everything possible to preserve and promote this national breed. We are confident that this day will go down in history,” said Bauyrzhan Serikkali, President of the Union of Canine Experts of Kazakhstan.