The Tazy breed has been recognized by the International Canine Federation

The General Committee of the International Canine Federation (FCI) has decided to grant preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed and confirmed Kazakhstan’s status as the breed standard holder, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent, citing the press service of the Presidential Affairs Office of Kazakhstan.

The press service explained that this decision is the key and final step before the full international recognition of the Tazy as a Kazakh breed.

“Today is a historic day for your country and for us. The FCI Standards Commission, as well as the FCI Scientific Commission, after a long process, recommended that the General Committee recognize the breed. Congratulations! You have 10 years of work ahead. During this time, many health tests must be conducted, and statistics about the breed and registered puppies, as requested by the FCI Scientific Commission, must be collected. The health and welfare of dogs are currently among the most important issues. The FCI will monitor the systematic development of the breed in Kazakhstan,” said FCI President Tamas Jakkel, commenting on the General Committee’s decision.

The Presidential Affairs Office also reminded that the issue of preserving Kazakh dog breeds, as well as gaining international recognition for them, has been under their patronage since 2022, following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been designated as the authorized body.

Over the past two years, relevant laws have been amended, the Tazy standard has been approved, and scientific research, breed reviews, and exhibitions have been conducted.

Breed registration (recognition) is only possible through national canine organizations that have full membership in the International Canine Federation (FCI).

In August 2023, the Union of Canine Experts of Kazakhstan, having fulfilled all the requirements of the FCI, became a full member of the federation and gained the right to submit its national dog breeds for recognition.