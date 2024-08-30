The UK may tighten rules on outdoor smoking

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that the UK government is exploring stricter regulations on outdoor smoking in England as part of efforts to reduce preventable deaths linked to tobacco use, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

While the details are still being finalised, potential measures, include banning smoking in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, and areas outside hospitals and sports grounds.

Health experts have welcomed these proposals, emphasizing the need to reduce the burden on the NHS. Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the UK, responsible for killing two-thirds of long-term users and causing 80,000 deaths annually. Moreover, health authorities assert that there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.

Despite the health benefits, the proposed ban has sparked concerns within the hospitality sector. Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UK Hospitality, warned that the ban could harm economic growth, jobs, and businesses already struggling from factors like the COVID pandemic and energy crisis.

Political opposition has also emerged, with some Conservatives criticizing the proposals as over-regulation.

The potential smoking ban is part of broader government efforts to tackle smoking. The King’s Speech at the state opening of Parliament recently promised to reintroduce legislation that would ban the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 2009.