The UK stands ready to help flood-hit Kazakhstan

Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom, expressed solidarity with all those affected by flooding in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ongoing flooding in Kazakhstan has devastated communities across the north and west of the country. My thoughts are with all who have been impacted, especially those who have had to evacuate.

The countries of Central Asia are on the front line of climate change. The UK stands ready to help, the post of Nusrat Ghani posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) reads.