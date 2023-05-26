The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tour of the Astana Opera Ballet Company began with great success on May 25 at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre. Aram Khachaturian’s legendary ballet Spartacus choreographed by the outstanding ballet master Yuri Grigorovich was presented to the discerning theatregoers. The star of Kazakh and world ballet Bakhtiyar Adamzhan cut a brilliant figure in the title role, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The last time the capital’s ballet company came on tour to the Abai Opera House was in 2021. After a two-year break, the dancers had plenty to show the Almaty audience, because the repertoire of the Astana Opera was enlarged, and the composition of the ballet company was updated, fairly rejuvenated due to the recently accepted, promising graduates of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School. Nevertheless, the leading cast is still unchanged and just as magnificent.

Thus, on the first day of the tour, ballet aficionados truly enjoyed the high art performed by stage masters Bakhtiyar Adamzhan as Spartacus, Madina Unerbayeva as Phrygia, Aigerim Beketayeva, who took the stage as Aegina, the formidable commander Crassus was portrayed by Arman Urazov, and the Gladiator by Serik Nakyspekov.

«First of all, the greatest compliment for a performance is when the critic, who watches and judges professionally, is impressed as a regular viewer. I just left the performance and I can safely say that the Astana Opera has clearly shown its status as the main theatre of the country. By itself, Spartacus is a male ballet, but I would like to emphasize how much the level of the female corps de ballet has grown in terms of style, in terms of hands, school, ensemble - a sign of high professionalism. I would like to note a very careful and respectful attitude to Yuri Grigorovich’s choreography, in which there is no «water», no incomprehensible pantomime scenes, everything is done perfectly. The preservation of all this is the merit of the répétiteurs and the artistic director of the ballet company. And above all, the preservation of nuances, because here everything is a dance, in this dramatic ballet every pirouette and jump carries a dramatic meaning,» the renowned ballet critic Flyura Mussina noted.

«I saw Bakhtiyar Adamzhan at the premiere in June 2014, then he was still a very young Spartacus, but now he has brought a lot of psychological nuances to his portrayal. His Spartacus has gained strength, matured, everything was played out dramatically, the jumps had their own meaning - this is the jump of victory, the jump of a warrior. There is no need to talk about the charisma of this dancer for a long time, because everyone knows it, but his ability to fill not only the stage, but the entire auditorium with his energy is astounding. I think that this is truly his part, he is growing in it and today he has achieved an excellent result. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Madina Unerbayeva have a wonderful duet, they feel each other very well and complement each other. Madina is the indisputable prima of the opera house, since she is a very smart ballerina, it can be seen, and in this portrayal she is laconic and precise. Their duet was reminiscent of a blockbuster, we are used to admiring ballet, delighting in its beauty, marveling at jumps, and here was an exciting action in three acts - a global, monumental story that even refers to the modern day, and at the same time - an eternal story of love, duty, justice and military honor. Aigerim Beketayeva’s Aegina was very interesting, because Aigerim is a unique artist, she does everything in her own way. Her Aegina is unlike any other. The character interpretation she created was touching, enthralling and convincing. And even at the end she brought in her own theme, Aegina does everything in the name of love for Crassus. This is her special talent, and it is wonderful that it is being preserved and treated with care in the opera house. I would like to mention separately the corps de ballet, but rather it is the body of the performance. Both the female and male cast, common scenes - the dancers performed Grigorovich’s choreography in a filigree, delicately nuanced manner, he would be happy,» the ballet critic concluded.

The world-famous ballerina, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova builds her own special system for the development and advancement of the company in the international arena and, of course, touring occupies a dominant place in it. It is known that it is a special pleasure for the artistic director of the ballet company and for the dancers to perform in Almaty, because there is a well-established audience here, there are ballet art aficionados and connoisseurs.

«We brought a rather complex program: a grand, large-scale production of Spartacus. I wanted to show this particular ballet, because we have good performers - an outstanding Spartacus - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who is regularly invited to other countries, to famous theatrical venues, we have an excellent Crassus - Arman Urazov, he feels his part well. Wonderful principal dancers, our stars - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva,» Altynai Asylmuratova said.

«I am delighted, I did not expect to see such a high level of performance, I knew that there would be a good soloist, but that the entire company dances beautifully, a magnificent corps de ballet - it was a discovery for me. Soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is a star, he even shines. Incidentally, the last time I saw him was in Schéhérazade, and he was resplendent, gracing the entire performance. Today, the soloists have created a true celebration for us, I would like to extend my thanks to them,» the viewer Yuliya shared.

«The ballet company has done a wonderful job, there is simply nothing to find fault with, I am very glad that I attended this performance. My impressions are grand, the soloists are magnificent - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, the male cast - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov keep the bar high. Grigorovich’s production, of course, is familiar to us, we watched it at the Bolshoi Theatre. He is a brilliant choreographer, so marks are unnecessary here, only one big thanks to the company and teachers,» Tamara Malbekova, a famous ballerina, teacher of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, emphasized.

«We are very fortunate that Spartacus staged by Yuri Grigorovich was finally seen on our stage. It is important that we can perceive our Almaty version, as well, which also has its advantages, but this performance, of course, is brilliant. Spartacus Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is the best dancer today, this has long been recognized, including by a number of international competitions. He tours all over the world with his signature parts. The beautiful Aegina in the ballet company is Aigerim Beketayeva, a wonderful ballerina, very fluid, expressive, an exceptionally joyful ballerina. Despite the fact that she is a lyrical ballerina, she is very good here. Phrygia Madina Unerbayeva is a famous dancer who studied with Farida Koigeldinova, who unfortunately passed away, and this is her only pupil who remained in Kazakhstan. And she bears the name of her teacher with dignity and honor,» the Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, teacher, ballet dancer Eduard Malbekov noted.

The tour will continue with the Gala Ballet, which will take place on May 27. An exclusive program, featuring repertoire novelties of the capital’s opera house, was prepared for residents and guests of the city. These are the Black and White ballets of the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián - Sechs Tänze, Petite Mort, as well as a rich program of gala performances. Incidentally, tickets for performances are no longer available, the tours are sold out, and the performances themselves take place to the cries of «Bravo» and thunderous applause!