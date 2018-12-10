The way Astana will celebrate Kazakhstan Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A series of Kazakhstan Independence Day celebrations in Astana on December 16 will be crowned with fireworks. Kazinform, with reference to the Culture and Sport Department of the capital city, presents the plan of events for the week preceding the national holiday.

Two photo exhibitions "Yerkindikting Dastany - Astana" ("The Epic of Freedom - Astana") and "Chronicles of Independent Kazakhstan" are held on December 6-31 at the Palace of Independence. "Tauelsizdikting Belgisi - Astana" ("A Hallmark of Independence - Astana") exhibition opens on December 14.

From 10 through 30 December, a series of book exhibitions dedicated to Independence of Kazakhstan will take place at the city libraries.

From 10 through 14 December, School No.1 will host the Astana Open Artistic Gymnastics Championship.



On December 11 at 7:00 p.m., the Astana Concert Hall will host a concert "Dumandy Yel" by Saryarka Folk Music Ensemble, Shalkyma Folk Dance Ensemble, and folk singing soloists, and on December 12 at 7:30 p.m., there will be a concert "Asia Dausy" by the wind orchestra of the State Academic Philharmonic of Astana. On December 13, 7:00 p.m. the Kazakh Orchestra and folk, classical, pop singers will give a concert of "Tauelsіzdіk Tughyrym" concert.

From 14th through 18th December, the Seifullin Museum will host the exhibition "Tauelsizdik Tangy Atty" ("To the Dawn of Independence").

On December 14 at 4:00 p.m., the Zhastar Theater will stage "Makhabbat Miniaturlary" ("Love Miniatures"), a theatrical concert by S. Dyussenbiyev.

On 15 and 16 December, "Siqyrly Soz" ("The Magic Word"), a fairy tale by K. Yeshmuratova, will be staged at the puppet theater. It will start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

On December 15, the ski season will be declared open at the roller ski track of Astana.

The same day at 6:30 p.m., the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater will stage "Abylai Khannyng Armany" ("Ablai Khan's Dream"), a historical drama by D. Ramazan.

On December 16 at 6:30 p.m., the theater will host M. Baizhiyev's "Til Tabysqandar".

At 7:00 p.m., N. Zhaqypbai's theatrical concert "Zhanarymdaghy Zhalghyz Auyen" will take place at the Zhastar Theater.

The holiday will be ended with a concert by Kazakhstan's pop stars at 7:00 p.m. at the square near the Astana City Hall.