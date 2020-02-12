The wind of steppes and mountains: int’l exhibition dated to 175th anniversary of Abai unveils

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The international exhibition themed The wind of steppes and mountains celebrating the 175th anniversary of Abai opened at the Museum of Fine Arts in Semey.

The exhibition toured London, Paris, and Brussels and arrived in Semey. It features 60 works of Kazakh and foreign artists.

It showcases landscape pictures, sights of home towns, still-life paintings, interior paintings and artworks.

The exhibition is open to the public till the end of March.