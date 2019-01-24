EN
    09:00, 24 January 2019 | GMT +6

    The world marks today the first-ever International Day of Education

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility.

    The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

    Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind, the UNESCO's official website reads.

    Today, 262 million children and youth still do not attend school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school. Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable.

    As the world marks the very first International Education Day, UNESCO calls on governments and all partners to make universal quality education a leading priority.

