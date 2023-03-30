The Young Voices of the Capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rich program of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will be presented to the audience’s attention at Astana Opera in April. Residents and guests of the capital will have an opportunity to enjoy bright concerts within the framework of A Tribute to Rachmaninoff, Japanese Spring, Double Reeds festivals and a wide variety of musical evenings featuring the opera house’s stars and guest artists from Kazakhstan and foreign countries, the press service of Astana Opera reported.

Thus, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s masterpiece Stabat Mater will open the April repertoire. The famous work will be presented at the opera house for the first time on April 2, performed by soloists: soprano – Assem Sembina, alto – Batyrzhan Smakov, string ensemble Anima di Barocco, artistic director – Raissa Mussakhajayeva. Gulzhan Aidabulova will perform the harpsichord part, the choirmaster of the children’s choir is Shirin Akhmedzhanova, and the accompanist of the children’s choir is Irina Kurguzkina.





It is important to emphasize that the choir of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio will perform this evening together with adult musicians. The head of the collective Altynganym Akhmetova talks about how the young artists’ preparation is going.

«From the first notes, the world cultural heritage gem – Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater penetrates into the very heart, affecting the delicate strings of the human soul. I would like to note that the children are doing an excellent job with the difficult task of conveying the complex content, imagery and special penetrating nature of the cantata. During the preparation we did a tremendous job of finding the sound quality needed for this piece. The fact is that the sound pitch here is very different from the opera singing that the children are used to. In addition to the fact that in opera productions they sing on the big stage, accompanied by the full cast of the symphony orchestra, and here we perform together with a small chamber ensemble, the content of the composition itself, its mood, the light sadness that permeates the music, also have a significant influence on the nature of the sound. It was important for us to emphasize the beauty of the cantata, to ensure that it was perceived ‘in a single breath’,» Altynganym Akhmetova shared.





«It should be added that the children have a rich artistic life. They comprehend the basics of classical music, learn to understand it and introduce their peers to it with great pleasure. The choral studio at the opera house gives children the opportunity to take part in large-scale opera productions and perform concert programs along with adult artists,» Altynganym Akhmetova, head of the Astana Opera Children’s Choir, summarized.

In addition to the Italian masterpiece, the repertoire of the month includes the concert Geniuses of the Ages: Beethoven. Shostakovich from the Quartet Music Season series. On April 16, the nuanced art of quartet music-making will be presented by the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra. The project leader is the principal first violin of the opera house’s symphony orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov.





Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of Yernar Myntayev and the guest of the team, the famous Russian clarinetist Artur Naziullin, will perform on April 25 at the Inspiration of Spring concert.

On April 27, in the musical evening While the Candle Is Lit, world classical music works will be performed in a masterful interpretation of the instrumentalists of the opera house’s symphony orchestra. Maestro from Israel Arik Goldstein will take the conductor’s podium.

The artists of the State Trio of Kazakhstan Forte Trio under the leadership of the recognized Kazakh pianist Timur Urmancheyev will take the stage with an exciting program on April 29.

On April 30, a festive concert My Soul in the Songs of My Homeland will be held in anticipation of the Kazakhstan People’s Unity Day. Folk songs, art songs and chamber works by Kazakh composers will be performed by opera soloists Yelena Ganzha, Sayan Issin, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, cellist Azhar Kadyrova, 4bows String Quartet and Amani Muratova, artist of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio. Piano – Zaru Zhazykbayeva.