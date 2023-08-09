The Youth Week kicks off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali unveiled the Youth Week on the eve of the International Youth Day observed on August 12, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s press service.

Charitable, volunteers' and environmental campaigns, job fairs, numerous festivals, concerts, and workshops for young people will be held countrywide between August 7-12.

Besides, the 12 Good Deeds charitable campaign kicks off throughout Kazakhstan.

Young volunteers and representatives of youth organizations are expected to visit homes for elderly people, and children's homes, hold ecological campaigns, and help those in need.