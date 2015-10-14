ALMATY. KAZINFORM The British Council in Kazakhstan in cooperation with the CoolConnections art association and Kinopark Multiplex Cinemas is pleased to present the autumn season festival of TheatreHD, which runs from 13 October to 20 December 2015 in Almaty and Astana.

The autumn season of TheatreHD will bring the viewers the story of Salem witches persecution - «Crucible» starring Richard Armitage - Thorin Oakenshield from the epic Hobbit movie. And, of course, Shakespeare - «Othello», «Coriolanus», «Henry V». In addition to the new plays some of the best performances of past seasons will be shown like «Skylight» by David Hare starring Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan and «Il trovatore» by Giuseppe Verdi featuring Anna Netrebko. Tickets can be purchased at the box offices of Kinopark 11 (Esentai) IMAX 3D (Almaty) andKinopark 8 Saryarka (Astana) cinemas. Source: British Council in Kazakhstan website http://www.britishcouncil.kz/events/theatreHD